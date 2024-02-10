Updated February 10th, 2024 at 20:28 IST
Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique on Saturday joined the NCP in the presence of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai.
Digital Desk
- Elections
- 1 min read
Baba Siddique joined the NCP in the presence of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai. | Image:'X'/ANI
Advertisement
Mumbai: A day after he resigned from the Congress party on February 8, former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique on Saturday joined the NCP in the presence of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Published February 10th, 2024 at 20:28 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming detailsSports 30 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.