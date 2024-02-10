English
Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique on Saturday joined the NCP in the presence of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai.

Baba Siddique joined the NCP in the presence of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai.
Image:'X'/ANI
Mumbai: A day after he resigned from the Congress party on February 8, former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique on Saturday joined the NCP in the presence of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai.

 

