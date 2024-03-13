Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:05 IST
BREAKING: Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Says He Will Contest Lok Sabha Polls
Pawan Singh made the announcement on social media platform X.
New Delhi: Days after backing out of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh on Wednesday announced that he will contest the elections.
“I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to my society, people and mother. Your blessings and cooperation are expected,” he tweeted. However, Singh didn't reveal in his post which constituency he will be contesting from.
The Bhojpuri singer and actor who was BJP's pick for Asansol for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, had on March 3 announced that he would not contest the elections. He said this a day after the BJP had released its first list of candidates for the general elections.
He had tweeted, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol but due to some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol…”
The announcement of 38-year-old Singh’s candidature from Asansol Parliamentary seat had sparked a row with some claiming that he disrespected the women of Bengal in his Bhojpuri songs.
