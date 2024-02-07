Advertisement

Patna: In a significant political development and in a surprising turn of events, an official announcement is imminent as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) alliance is gearing up to take charge of the state government in Bihar, said sources. They also indicated that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might be considering a last-minute alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This comes amid speculations that one of the key allies of the opposition INDI bloc, Nitish Kumar might walk out of the alliance to return to the NDA fold ahead of the upcoming crucial Lok Sabha elections. The sources further indicated that Nitish Kumar will possibly tender his resignation as the Chief Minister of the Mahagathbandhan government with RJD in Bihar in the next 48 hours.

Nitish to take oath as CM on Jan 28

Nitish Kumar is poised to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on January 28 with Sushil Modi set to assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister. This marks a crucial step as the BJP-JDU coalition prepares to lead Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership. Sushil Modi will likely hold a meeting with BJP MLAs today evening in Bihar.

Nitish showered praises on PM Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recently made remarks commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to award the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, the pioneer of quota politics and a socialist leader. Nitish Kumar took the opportunity to express his gratitude, although he mentioned that he was informed about the PM's call to Karpoori Thakur's son, Ramnath Thakur, and not to him directly.

"I have been told by Ramnath Thakur (Karpoori Thakur's son) that the PM called him up. However, he (PM Modi) did not call me. I would like to extend my thanks to him nonetheless, through media persons.

‘Doors never close’: Sushil Modi

BJP leader Sushil Modi, while reacting to the recent developments in the state, said, "The decision has been taken on the strategy of Lok Sabha elections. Doors never close in politics. If it closes, then it will open also. We cannot say anything about what will happen, weather it will open or not. The leadership will take a call on that.

On the political situation in the state, Bihar BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu said, "A change is certain. It is a matter of short time now. In a BJP meet yesterday, the party has also taken a decision. Nitish ji is also ready. PM Modi also likes Nitish ji. NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar if Nitish ji joins us....I think everything will get sorted in two days. There will be NDA govt in Bihar."

#WATCH | On the political situation in the state, Bihar BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu says, "A change is certain. It is a matter of short time now. In a BJP yesterday, the party has also taken a decision. Nitish ji is also ready. PM Modi also likes Nitish ji. NDA will win all 40… pic.twitter.com/fm9oh5XUlc — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Following the decision of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 independently in the states of Punjab and Wes Bengal, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reportedly considering a move that could deliver another blow to the INDI alliance ahead of general elections. According to emerging reports, Nitish Kumar is expected to skip the upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi in Patna. The decision comes as Nitish Kumar has already scheduled programs for January 30, coinciding with the Yatra.

What's next in Bihar?

There are strong speculations that Nitish Kumar could potentially share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's rally scheduled for February 4 in Bettiah. As part of these developments, it has been hinted by the sources that Nitish Kumar has summoned all his MLAs to Patna for discussions.

Sources further suggested that the Janata Dal (United) is currently options - first involves dissolving the assembly and conducting simultaneous assembly elections alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The second option entails allowing Nitish Kumar to continue as the Chief Minister, a proposition met with resistance from the party's local leaders. The JDU is adopting a cautious approach and is prepared to observe how events unfold within Nitish Kumar's camp.

‘All is well’: RJD

Amid political turmoil in Bihar, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "All is well in the Nitish-Tejashwi government. Some elements have been trying to topple the government since the start. No one can topple the Bihar govt."

Former Bihar Chief Minister and leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Jitan Ram Manjhi, made a significant statement, hinting at political changes in Bihar following January 25. Manjhi referred to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's recent remarks against the RJD, stating that this formed the basis for their decision to end the alliance.

Speaking on Nitish Kumar's aspirations, Manjhi remarked that the Bihar CM's dream of becoming the Prime Minister had been shattered. “After breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance,” he added.