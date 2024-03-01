Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of BJP's first list of the candidates, speculations are rife that Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh will be fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. Pawan Singh, who has quite a fan following in the states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, is also a well known film star in West Bengal. Fielding Pawan Singh from West Bengal is being called a smart move by the saffron party to crack a big vote bank in the state ruled by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Party.

With Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh in the frame as a candidate from West Bengal, the BJP appears to be eyeing on the big Purvanchali vote bank, spread across various states including West Bengal.

Advertisement

BJP to release list of 100 candidates for Lok Sabha polls

The political experts called it BJP’s smart move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, saying that if it happens then, the ruling party at the centre can easily manage to penetrate in the vote bank of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Advertisement

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going all out to secure the target of 370 given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only this, the BJP and its allies are leaving no stone unturned to attain the 400 mark for the NDA.

Apart from Pawan Singh, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is also likely to contest the general elections as a BJP candidate from Punjab's Jalandhar parliamentary constituency, Republic TV sources said. Meanwhile, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs (MEA) minister Sushma Swaraj, is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket from one of the Delhi seats.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the BJP is said to have finalised 100 Lok Sabha candidates for the parliamentary elections, after several hours of brainstorming at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other party’s top brass leaders gathered at the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday to take a final call on the first list of candidates.

Prime Minister Modi to contest from Varanasi

The list is expected to be announced in the next few hours for the polls, which are likely to be held in April and May.

If sources are to be believed, the list is expected to prioritise high-profile leaders including PM Modi himself from Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.

Advertisement

Additionally, it will also include constituencies where the party suffered narrow defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, aiming to strengthen its position in these ‘weak’ seats.

Leaders from various states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa's Pramod Sawant, were among those who arrived at the BJP headquarters for the meeting.

Advertisement

A large number of those seats that the BJP has targeted for improving its prospects after unsuccessfully contesting those in 2019 may figure in the initial lists of candidates, following the template of recent Assembly polls, sources said.

Many Union ministers, including Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, are likely to be fielded in the general election, after the party chose not to give them another Rajya Sabha term during the recent biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament.

Advertisement

The BJP's poll candidate lists have often been as significant for those missing out as for the new faces given a chance and all eyes will be on whether it drops some well-known names or does some fresh experiment in selecting its nominees.

The party's brain trust, including Shah and Nadda, has held a series of meetings with its leaders from states to draw the lists of probables, before the CEC takes a final call.

