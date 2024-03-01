Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:34 IST

BREAKING: BJP Likely to Field Ex-MEA Sushma Swaraj's Daughter From New Delhi In Lok Sabha Polls

In a major development, Bansuri Swaraj is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on the BJP ticket, revealed sources.

Ronit Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In a major development, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs (MEA) minister Sushma Swaraj, is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on the BJP ticket, revealed sources. It added that saffron party may field her from the New Delhi seat. 

Bansuri Swaraj entered politics last year with her appointment as co-convenor of the Delhi BJP’s legal department.

All seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital will undergo Lok Sabha polls likely around April-May. The Election Commission is yet to make an official announcement. 

PM Modi Chairs BJP's CEC Meeting 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a late-night Central Election Committee (CEC) meet of the BJP to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, which began around 10.30 pm, lasted for more than four hours, on Thursday. 

The meeting was attended by leaders such as BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Last week, top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting to discuss the "weak seats" on which the party may face a stiff electoral challenge.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:21 IST

