BJP Releases 5th List for Lok Sabha Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth and final list of 111 candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP’s 5th list features several big names including Actor Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, BJP leader Sambit Patra, Rajiv Pratap Rudi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, former Congress MP Naveen Jindal, former-JMM leader Sita Soren and others. Surprisingly, the party has dropped the name of Varun Gandhi, a three times Lok Sabha MP from the Pilibhit constituency. However, her mother and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has been again fielded by the party from the Sultanpur seat.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place in 7 phases across the country and result will be declared on June 4th.