×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Breaking: BJP Releases 5th List of 111 Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Breaking: BJP Releases 5th List of 111 Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Possible list of BJP
BJP releases 5th list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

BJP Releases 5th List for Lok Sabha Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth and final list of 111 candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP’s 5th list features several big names including Actor Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, BJP leader Sambit Patra, Rajiv Pratap Rudi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, former Congress MP Naveen Jindal, former-JMM leader Sita Soren and others. Surprisingly, the party has dropped the name of Varun Gandhi, a three times Lok Sabha MP from the Pilibhit constituency. However, her mother and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has been again fielded by the party from the Sultanpur seat. 

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place in 7 phases across the country and result will be declared on June 4th. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Brothers Drown In Ur River

Madhya Pradesh: Drown

a minute ago
Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth in semis

a minute ago
Nagaland: 78 Villages declared Tuberculosis-Free

Nagaland: 78 Villages TB

8 minutes ago
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina's Eras Tour Dump

9 minutes ago
Mohammad Amir

Amir returns

10 minutes ago
BJP LS candidate for the South Goa constituency Pallavi Dempo with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Pallavi Dempo

14 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra Yodha

Sidharth's Yodha Fee

18 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

21 minutes ago
Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants

Sunny On Patriotic Films

21 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

22 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

23 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

23 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

31 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

38 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

40 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

an hour ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

an hour ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  2. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  3. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  5. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo