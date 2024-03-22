×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:11 IST

BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections | Constituency-wise Names

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP formed an alliance with the AIADMK and PMK, but the alliance failed to secure a single seat in the state.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP FLAG
BJP Releases 4th List of Candidates | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its 4th list of candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has announced names for Lok Sabha constituencies in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP formed an alliance with the AIADMK and PMK, but the alliance failed to secure a single seat in the state. This was a significant setback for the BJP, especially considering they had won the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in 2014. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 New Rules

IPL sign language feed

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a minute ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

a minute ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

a minute ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

2 minutes ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

2 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

4 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

4 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

4 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

4 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

5 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

5 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

10 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

11 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

12 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

13 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Ram-Janhvi's RC16

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo