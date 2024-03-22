Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:11 IST
BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections | Constituency-wise Names
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP formed an alliance with the AIADMK and PMK, but the alliance failed to secure a single seat in the state.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its 4th list of candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has announced names for Lok Sabha constituencies in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP formed an alliance with the AIADMK and PMK, but the alliance failed to secure a single seat in the state. This was a significant setback for the BJP, especially considering they had won the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.
