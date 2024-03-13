Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The second list included BJP's heavyweights including Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur (Maharashtra), Tejasvi Surya from Bengaluru South, Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal (Haryana), Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur. Piyush Goyal, on the other hand, got ticket from Mumbai North, Anil Balooni from Garwal, Shobha Karandlaje From Bangalore North, Basavaraj Bommai to contest from Haveri, BSY's son BY Raghavendra from Shivvamogga.

The other important mentions in the 2nd list are Ashok Tanwar (Sirsa), Chaudhary Dharambir Singh (Bhiwani-Mahendragarh), Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav (Gurgaon), Bharati Pravin Pawar (Dindori), Pankaja Munde (Beed), DK Aruna (Mahbubnagar), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Hardwar). In the first list, the party had fielded 195 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

BJP's Second List of 72 Candidates Out | Check Full List

‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’

PM Modi has set a target for the BJP to win at least 370 seats on its own in this Lok Sabha election and more than 400 for the NDA. “Today, there is only one thing being heard everywhere: ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’. This has happened for the first time that the public itself has elevated a slogan like this to bring back its beloved government. It has not been given by the BJP,” PM Modi had said, virtually addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh‘ programme, a part of the Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule later this month and the elections are likely to be held in April-May.

Advertisement

The BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 polls but currently, it has 290 members in Lok Sabha for various reasons including some MPs recently resigning after winning assembly polls. The announcement of the second list at a press conference at the party headquarters follows the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday night.