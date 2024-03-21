×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:42 IST

BJP Releases Third List of 9 Candidates For Lok Sabha 2024, Fields Tamilisai From South Chennai

The party has fielded former Telangana Governor Tamilisai from the South Chennai parliamentary constituency.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Releases List of 9 Candidates
BJP Releases List of 9 Candidates | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its third list of 9 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. 
The party has fielded former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from the South Chennai parliamentary constituency and K. Annamalai from Coimbatore. 

BJP's Third List of Candidates 

  • Chennai South - Tamilisai Soundararajan
  • Chennai Central - Vinoj P. Selvam
  • Vellore - A. C. Shanmugam
  • Krishnagiri - C. Narasimhan
  • Nilgiris (SC) - L. Murugan
  • Coimbatore - K. Annamalai
  • Perambalur - T.R.Parivendhar
  • Thoothukudi - Nainar Nagendran
  • Kanniyakumari - Pon. Radhakrishnan

The saffron party had earlier unveiled the names of 267 candidates in two separate lists. 

BJP's Third List Of Candidates | Check Constituency-wise Names 

BJP's Third List Of Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's 39 constituencies are set to take place in a single phase on April 19. Among these, Chennai, which comprises three Lok Sabha seats, will also vote on April 19, and the results will be declared by June 4. 

In the 2019 elections, the party led by MK Stalin emerged victorious in all three seats in Chennai.  

‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’

For the unversed, PM Modi has set a target for the BJP to win at least 370 seats on its own in this Lok Sabha election and more than 400 for the NDA. “Today, there is only one thing being heard everywhere: ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’. This has happened for the first time that the public itself has elevated a slogan like this to bring back its beloved government. It has not been given by the BJP,” PM Modi had said, virtually addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh‘ programme, a part of the Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. 

The BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 polls but currently, it has 290 members in Lok Sabha for various reasons including some MPs recently resigning after winning assembly polls. The announcement of the second list at a press conference at the party headquarters follows the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday night.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:17 IST

