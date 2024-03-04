Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:18 IST
BREAKING: BRS Releases First List of 4 Candidates for Telangana Lok Sabha Polls
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday, March 4, declared its first list of four candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday, March 4, declared its first list of four candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. It comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced their first list of 195 candidates, featuring nine faces for Telangana.
In the BRS Lok Sabha list, party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao nominated B Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar for Peddapalli, Nama Nageshwar Rao for Khammam and Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad as its candidates.
Taking to X, the BRS wrote, “After discussing with the main leaders of the respective parliamentary constituencies for the last two days, the leader (KCR) announced the four candidates as per the collective decision.”
The BJP's Central Election Committee retained three sitting MPs in their first list from Telangana for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, including State BJP chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.
Mr. Kishan Reddy has been retained to contest from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat. The party has renominated national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar) and Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad) and held back the name of another sitting MP, Soyam Bapu Rao (Adilabad ST).
BJP Telangana Lok Sabha List:
- Bandi Sanjay kumar - Karimnagar
- Arvind Dharmapuri - Nizambad
- B. B. Patil - Zahirabad
- Etela Rajender - Malkajgiri
- G. Kishan Reddy - Secundrabad
- Dr. Madhavi Latha - Hyderabad
- Konda Vishweshwar Reddy - Chelvella
- P. Bharat - Nagarkurnool (SC)
- Boora Narsaiah Goud - Bhongir
March 4th, 2024
