Updated May 9th, 2024 at 17:55 IST
BREAKING: Chirag Paswan's Helicopter Narrowly Avoids Crash in Bihar's Ujiarpur
Reported by: Digital Desk
Chirag Paswan VS Tejashwi Yadav | Image:R Bharat
New Delhi: LJP National President Chirag Paswan's helicopter narrowly avoided a crash near the helipad in Mohaddi Nagar of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Published May 9th, 2024 at 17:51 IST