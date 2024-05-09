Updated May 9th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

BREAKING: Chirag Paswan's Helicopter Narrowly Avoids Crash in Bihar's Ujiarpur

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chirag Paswan VS Tejashwi Yadav | Image:R Bharat
New Delhi: LJP National President Chirag Paswan's helicopter narrowly avoided a crash near the helipad in Mohaddi Nagar of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. 

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

