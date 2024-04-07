×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Congress Announces Names of 3 Candidates From West Bengal to Contest In Lok Sabha Elections

Anju Begum has also been approved as party candidate for the bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal from 62-Bhagabangola constituency.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC constituency, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal are the candidates selected by the Congress Central Election Committee to fight in Lok Sabha elections.
Pradip Biswas, Azahar Mollick and Papiya Chakraborty are the candidates selected by Congress Central Election Committee to fight in Lok Sabha elections. | Image:PTI-
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: The Congress on Sunday announced the names of three candidates from West Bengal to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC constituency, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal constituency are the candidates selected by the Congress Central Election Committee to fight in the ensuing elections.

Additionally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also approved the candidature of Anju Begum as party candidate for the bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal from 62-Bhagabangola constituency.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has been hailed by many as revolutionary, and urged people to share their feedback on the document through social media.

Advertisement

The Congress  leader posted a video on Instagram in which he made the appeal. "I made this video last night at 12:30am, but my team thought it was too late to post. So I'm posting it now because the message is still relevant," Gandhi said in the post accompanying the video which was released around 10 am.

"The Congress manifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media," he said.

Advertisement

He thanked people for their suggestions which he said helped shape the manifesto.

The Congress had on Friday released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under those.

 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Rahul Gandhi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar

Hardik and Rohit reunite

a minute ago
Youth Stabbed To Death By Two Juveniles In North Delhi After He Refused Matchbox To Light Cigarettes

Youth Stabbed To Death

3 minutes ago
Rwanda' President Paul Kagame lighting the memorial flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Rwandan Genocide

8 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

14 minutes ago
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Mocks Cong

26 minutes ago
pm modi roadshow

PM Modi on TMC

27 minutes ago
Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lakh Seized From Autorickshaw In Thane, Driver Held

Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lak

34 minutes ago
Romario Shepherd

Hardik reacts to Romario

35 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Temple

Scuffle at Mahakaleshwar

37 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

42 minutes ago
MI vs DC

MI vs DC live blog

43 minutes ago
Man Kills Wife and Chops Her Body Into 200 Pieces

UK Man Kills Wife

an hour ago
The long odds for the Powerball win on Sunday were 1 in 292.2 million.

$1.3 Billion Lottery

an hour ago
Boeing

Boeing Chief's Salary Up

an hour ago
gavel

RoC imposes penalties

an hour ago
Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj on AAP

an hour ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

an hour ago
E-commerce platform

Social commerce outlook

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 2 Held

    India News8 hours ago

  3. IMD Issues Orange Alert in These States for Today | Check List

    India News9 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after RR vs RCB

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. AP ICET registration window closing today

    Education10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo