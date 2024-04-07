Pradip Biswas, Azahar Mollick and Papiya Chakraborty are the candidates selected by Congress Central Election Committee to fight in Lok Sabha elections. | Image: PTI-

Advertisement

Kolkata: The Congress on Sunday announced the names of three candidates from West Bengal to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC constituency, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal constituency are the candidates selected by the Congress Central Election Committee to fight in the ensuing elections.

Additionally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also approved the candidature of Anju Begum as party candidate for the bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal from 62-Bhagabangola constituency.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has been hailed by many as revolutionary, and urged people to share their feedback on the document through social media.

Advertisement

The Congress leader posted a video on Instagram in which he made the appeal. "I made this video last night at 12:30am, but my team thought it was too late to post. So I'm posting it now because the message is still relevant," Gandhi said in the post accompanying the video which was released around 10 am.

"The Congress manifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media," he said.

Advertisement

He thanked people for their suggestions which he said helped shape the manifesto.

The Congress had on Friday released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under those.



