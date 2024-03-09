Updated March 9th, 2024 at 19:55 IST
Breaking: Congress Finalises Seat Sharing Pact in Tamil Nadu For Lok Sabha Polls 2024
Congress finalised its seat-sharing deal with the DMK for the Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
New Delhi: Congress party's general secretary, KC Venugopal, announced the finalization of the seat-sharing arrangement with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the 2024 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to the agreement, Congress will vie for nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the sole seat in Puducherry.
KC Venugopal, exuded confidence in the party's prospects, asserting, "We will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu."
"DMK and Congress will fight together, go together and win together," Venugopal added.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
