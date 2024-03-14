Advertisement

Kolkata: Dealing a blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, senior party leader, disgruntled party leader Arjun Singh on Thursday said he would return to the BJP after he was denied a TMC ticket from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat which he represents. Singh also claimed that a ‘top TMC leader’ would join the saffron party along with him.

Speaking to Republic Bangla, Arjun Singh said, "It's confirmed that I am joining the BJP. I have left TMC. The time is still not confirmed when I will hold the BJP's flag. Held talk with BJP central leadership and left Mamata's party."

Singh had quit the BJP and rejoined TMC after being elected from the seat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He had earlier quit the Trinamool Congress ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections. In 2022, he returned to the TMC but did not resign as MP.

"When I joined the Trinamool Congress in 2022, I was promised that I would be re-nominated as the TMC's candidate from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. But the party did not keep its promise and betrayed me. So, I have decided to return to the BJP," he said.

The TMC, which announced its candidate list on Sunday, nominated state minister Partha Bhowmick from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier senior party leader Tapas Roy had resigned as an MLA, ahead of the scheduled announcement of the Lok Sabha polls. Roy, TMC’s deputy chief whip in the West Bengal assembly and a legislator from the Baranagar constituency of north Kolkata, submitted his resignation to Speaker Biman Banerjee in the afternoon minutes after expressing his "deep disappointment and hurt” with his party and its supremo Mamata Banerjee for “deserting him during trying circumstances".

Roy’s resignation gave rise to fervent speculations on whether the senior leader would quit the TMC altogether and join the BJP, or for that matter, any other opposition party in the state.