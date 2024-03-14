×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC MP Arjun Singh Set to Join BJP

Arjun Singh had quit the BJP and rejoined TMC after being elected from the seat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arjun Singh joins BJP
Arjun Singh joins BJP | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: Dealing a blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, senior party leader, disgruntled party leader Arjun Singh on Thursday said he would return to the BJP after he was denied a TMC ticket from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat which he represents. Singh also claimed that a ‘top TMC leader’ would join the saffron party along with him.  

Speaking to Republic Bangla, Arjun Singh said, "It's confirmed that I am joining the BJP. I have left TMC. The time is still not confirmed when I will hold the BJP's flag. Held talk with BJP central leadership and left Mamata's party."  

Advertisement

Singh had quit the BJP and rejoined TMC after being elected from the seat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He had earlier quit the Trinamool Congress ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections. In 2022, he returned to the TMC but did not resign as MP.

Advertisement

"When I joined the Trinamool Congress in 2022, I was promised that I would be re-nominated as the TMC's candidate from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. But the party did not keep its promise and betrayed me. So, I have decided to return to the BJP," he said. 

The TMC, which announced its candidate list on Sunday, nominated state minister Partha Bhowmick from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. 

Advertisement

Earlier senior party leader Tapas Roy had resigned as an MLA, ahead of the scheduled announcement of the Lok Sabha polls. Roy, TMC’s deputy chief whip in the West Bengal assembly and a legislator from the Baranagar constituency of north Kolkata, submitted his resignation to Speaker Biman Banerjee in the afternoon minutes after expressing his "deep disappointment and hurt” with his party and its supremo Mamata Banerjee for “deserting him during trying circumstances".  

Roy’s resignation gave rise to fervent speculations on whether the senior leader would quit the TMC altogether and join the BJP, or for that matter, any other opposition party in the state.  

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

AIFF

AIFF names 26 probables

a few seconds ago
Lionel Messi

Messi's latest injury

3 minutes ago
6-lane Guwahati Bypass

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB kick-starts camp

5 minutes ago
Mumbai win Ranji Trophy

Reactions on Mumbai's win

6 minutes ago
Preneet Kaur

Preneet Kaur Joins BJP

6 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

7 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout in Ramban

Terror Hideout Busted

9 minutes ago
Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United in EPL

10 minutes ago
Fortnite

Epic Games on Apple

13 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

IPL: Players with most 6s

15 minutes ago
Neeta Lulla

Neeta's Styling Tips

15 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji

18 minutes ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

BREAKING: Gynanesh Kumar,

20 minutes ago
Michael Culver

Michael Culver Dies At 85

21 minutes ago
BREAKING: 2 Groups Of Prisoners Clash At Central Jail In Gurdaspur

Two Groups From Gurdaspur

23 minutes ago
Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

BREAKING: AAP Releases Fi

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News3 hours ago

  2. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News4 hours ago

  3. RPSC opens applications for Assistant Prosecutor Officer vacancies

    Education6 hours ago

  4. Pune's Lohegaon Airport to Get Runway Expansion Soon | Details Here

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo