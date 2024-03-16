Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates of assembly polls in Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh scheduled to be held this year.

Here are the dates on which elections will be held in these states:

Odisha: The elections 147 assembly seats in Odisha will be held on May 13. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

Arunachal Pradesh- The polling to the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh will be held on April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

Sikkim- The elections to 32 assembly seats in Sikkim will be held on April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

Andhra Pradesh- The polling to 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13.

The counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh will take place on June 4.