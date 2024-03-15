×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

BREAKING: Election Commission to Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Dates at 3 PM Tomorrow

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Assembly polls at 3 PM on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners
EC will announce the dates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Assembly polls at 3 PM on Saturday. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for Lok Sabha Election 2024 and Assembly polls at 3 PM on Saturday. The 2024 Lok Sabha schedule will be announced in a press conference at 3 pm at Vigyan Bhawan here. The press conference will be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the poll body. As soon as the announcement is announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect.  

Alongside announcing the Lok Sabha 2024 election dates, the Election Commission, is expected to declare the assembly election schedules for several states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Jammu and Kashmir.
 

"Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for General Elections 20244 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 PM tomorrow i.e Saturday, 16th March. It will be livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI", tweeted Spokesperson ECI.  

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.   

In 2019, the poll panel had announced the schedule for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on March 10. Conducted in seven phases, the elections commenced on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The results were declared on May 23. 
 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

