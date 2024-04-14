×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Fields Manish Tewari From Chandigarh, Vikramaditya Singh From Mandi

Congress fields Manish Tewari from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi in its new list of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Congress List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party on Saturday released another list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which is scheduled to take place in 7 phases between April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. In the list, senior Congress leader and sitting MP Manish Tewari has been fielded by the party from Chandigarh seat, while Vikramaditya Singh has been fielded from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh against Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh, who is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi seat. She has won from the constituency thrice.

Congress announced candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal and Odisha

Singh recently grabbed headlines after he resigned as the Himachal Pradesh minister in February leading to the brewing of speculations about him joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. His revolt against the Congress leadership led to a crisis for the state government, however, he was later persuaded by the Congress leadership, following which he decided to remain with the party.

Apart from him, the Congress has fielded former Union Minister Information & Broadcasting Manish Tewari from Chandigarh. Currently, Tewari is a sitting MP from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab.

The list consists of the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

According to the list, the Congress has fielded:

  1. Manish Tewari from Chandigarh
  2. Ramji Thakor (Palvi) from Mahesana (Gujarat)
  3. Himmatsinh Patel from Ahmedabad East (Gujarat)
  4. Pareshbhai Dhanani from Rajkot (Gujarat)
  5. Naishadh Desai from Navasari (Gujarat)
  6. Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi (Himachal Pradesh)
  7. Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla-SC (Himachal Pradesh)
  8. Mohan Hembram from Keonjhar-ST (Odisha)
  9. Srikant Kumar Jena from Balasore (Odisha)
  10. Anant Prasad Sethi from Bhadrak-SC (Odisha)
  11. Anchal Das from Jajpur-SC (Odisha)
  12. Sashmita Behera from Dhenkanal (Odisha)
  13. Sidharth Swarup Das from Kendrapara (Odisha)
  14. Rabindra Kumar Sethy from Jagatsinghpur-SC (Odisha)
  15. Sucharita Mohanty from Puri (Odisha)
  16. Yasir Nawaz from Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

Not only the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, but the Congress party also released the names of 5 candidates for the bye-elections for the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat. The candidates were declared for the Assembly seats including Vijapur, Porbandar, Manavadar, Khambhat and Vaghodia in Gujarat.

The list of candidates were announced during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

