BREAKING: MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy Makes Surprise Return to YSRCP, Leaves Congress After 2 Months
This move reportedly took place at the Chief Minister's Camp office, where Reddy, in the presence of CM Jagan, once again wore the YSRCP scarf.
Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy shocks by returning to YSRCP after a brief stint with Congress | Image:X
Amaravati: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy returned to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) after a two month-long stint with the Congress party, local media reports said. Reddy, who had joined the Congress party in the presence of Party President YS Sharmila, has now retracted his decision and rejoined the YSRCP.
This unexpected move, as per local media reports, took place at the Chief Minister's Camp office, where Reddy, in the presence of CM Jaganmohan Reddy, once again wore the YSRCP scarf.
