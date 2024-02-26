English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

NDA Ally Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena to Contest in 18 Seats For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

According to a party leader, Shiv Sena will be contesting in the 18 seats that it had won last time in 2019.

Digital Desk
Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led NDA alliance, will be contesting in 18 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to a party leader, Shiv Sena will be contesting in the 18 seats that it had won last time in 2019. "A decision has been taken to form a coordination committee for Mumbai. Instructions were also given to MPs Rahul Shewale and Milind Deora with regards to the party's poll preparations in Mumbai," the leader told news agency PTI.

"We will contest 18 seats we won in 2019. We have given Chief Minister Shinde the authority to decide on the four seats we lost," said the party leader who is also an MP from north Maharashtra. It is not clear how many seats the constituents of the ruling alliance, comprising the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

The MPs were also told to focus on the bill passed by the state government to give reservation to the Maratha community, the infrastructure works carried out by the Centre as well as the state government and Hindutva. Emphasising better coordination between allies, CM Shinde also directed that a coordination committee be formed for better synergy.

During the meeting, the MPs were asked whether any last minute intervention was needed with regards to work in their constituencies before the model code of conduct kicks in for the Lok Sabha polls, which are to he held in the first half of the year. The party will also focus on the rapid infrastructure development in the city, he said.

Advertisement

The undivided Shiv Sena contested 22 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won 18 of them. After the split in the Shiv Sena in June 2022, 13 of these MPs remained with Shinde while five stayed with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). 

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

3 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

5 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

5 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

5 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

5 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

5 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

5 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

5 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

5 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Speculations Rife Over Cross-Voting As 6 SP MLAs Skip Party Dinner

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. WATCH | S. Jaishankar jokes about UNSC membership: 'Leave it on BCCI'

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Tapping MSME, startup potential Army's focus for self-reliance: COAS

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Designer Rohit Bal Makes His First Appearance After Health Scare

    Lifestyle28 minutes ago

  5. Earthquake News Today: Quake of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Punjab's Tarn Taran

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo