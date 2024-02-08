Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Akhilesh Changing Colours Like a Chameleon, Says Mayawati; to go Solo in LS Polls 2024 | Key Points

Mayawati said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 alone.

Digital Desk
Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati
Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati | Image:Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hitting out at Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday compared the former with a chameleon.  “Akhilesh girgit ki tarah rang badal rahe hai (Akhilesh changing colours like a chameleon)”, said Mayawati. While addressing a press conference on her birthday, Mayawati said that she would contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 alone. For the unversed, the BSP, a Scheduled Castes-centric party, was a major political force in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s and 2000s but witnessed a gradual decline over the past decade. In the 2022 assembly elections, the party polled only 12.8 per cent votes, its lowest in almost three decades.  

Key Points From Mayawati's Address 

  • "Last month, I declared Akash Anand as my political successor following which it was being speculated in media that I may soon retire from politics. However, I want to clarify that it's not the case, and I will continue to work towards strengthening the party," said BSP chief.
  • "Instead of uplifting people from poverty and providing them employment, the central and state (UP) governments are providing them with some free ration and trying to make them their salves. However, our government in UP had provided people employment to empower them," said Mayawati
  • Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo also announced to go solo in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
  • "I want to clarify that our party (BSP) will go solo in the upcoming (2024) Lok Sabha polls. With the backing of people from backward communities, Dalits, tribals and Muslims, we formed a full majority government in UP in 2007, and that's why we have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls alone. We will maintain a distance from those who are casteist and believe in communalism, and we will not join any alliance," said the BSP chief while addressing a press conference on the occasion of her birthday.
  • The BSP chief exhorted party leaders and workers to "work with full strength to help the BSP get a favourable verdict" in the 2024 election. 
Published January 15th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

