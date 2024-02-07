Advertisement

Patna: Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar resigned from his position on Sunday, handing over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar in Patna. In his first reaction, Nitish said, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state." Speculation suggests that Nitish may rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), potentially ending the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in Bihar.

The now caretaker CM resigned around 11:00 AM, and in the declaration, he said, “Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister, and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state.”

“This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved..”, Kumar added.

Advertisement

The political shift was triggered by a social media post from Rohini Acharya, the daughter of former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav. In her post, she criticized JD(U), stating that the 'socialist party' claims to be progressive but changes its ideology with shifting winds. If Nitish joins the NDA, it would be his fourth switch of allegiance.In a post, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya, via a cross post, said, "Our fight against the communal forces will continue till our last breath," in a subsequent social media post.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the RJD has 79 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 78, JD(U) with 45, Congress with 19, CPI (M-L) with 12, CPI(M) and CPI with 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) with 4. Two seats belong to the AIMIM and an Independent.

Advertisement

As per reports, before resigning, the caretaker CM Nitish Kumar spoke to the Prime Minister. Following his resignation, the Hindustani Awam Morcha held a party meeting.