Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Nitish Kumar Quits as Bihar CM, Citing Issues with Mahagathbandhan as Reason for Breakup

Nitish Kumar resigned as JDU president, severing ties with Mahagathbandhan, potentially reshaping Bihar's political landscape.

Digital Desk
Nitish Kumar's resigned as Bihar CM
Nitish Kumar's resigned as Bihar CM | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar resigned from his position on Sunday, handing over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar in Patna. In his first reaction, Nitish said, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state." Speculation suggests that Nitish may rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), potentially ending the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in Bihar.

The now caretaker CM resigned around 11:00 AM, and in the declaration, he said, “Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister, and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state.”

“This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved..”, Kumar added.

Advertisement

The political shift was triggered by a social media post from Rohini Acharya, the daughter of former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav. In her post, she criticized JD(U), stating that the 'socialist party' claims to be progressive but changes its ideology with shifting winds. If Nitish joins the NDA, it would be his fourth switch of allegiance.In a post, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya, via a cross post, said, "Our fight against the communal forces will continue till our last breath," in a subsequent social media post.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the RJD has 79 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 78, JD(U) with 45, Congress with 19, CPI (M-L) with 12, CPI(M) and CPI with 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) with 4. Two seats belong to the AIMIM and an Independent.

Advertisement

As per reports, before resigning, the caretaker CM Nitish Kumar spoke to the Prime Minister. Following his resignation, the Hindustani Awam Morcha held a party meeting.

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Big blow to Sharad Pawar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Videos7 minutes ago

  2. Meta plans to label AI-generated images from OpenAI, Google, and others

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Kerala Suicide Attack: Kochi NIA Finds Accused Riyaz Aboobackar Guilty

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Toyota shares hit record high after earnings upgrade

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement