Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 8th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi to Contest From Wayanad Again

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Rahul Gandhi
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi to Contest From Wayanad Again | Image:ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Kerala's Wayanad for the second straight time, the Congress Central Election Committee today announced in a press conference in New Delhi. The Congress today released its first list of 39 candidates which also included Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon. Rahul Gandhi is a seating Member of Parliament from Wayanad. He last won the seat in 2019. 

Rahul Gandhi had defeated CPI candidate PP Suneer by 4.31 lakh votes in 2019. Rahul Gandhi had bagged 7.05 lakh votes against CPI's PP Suneer who got 2.7 Lakh votes. Rahul's victory margin was a state record.

“The Congress Election Committee met yesterday and selected 39 candidates in its first list of (Lok Sabha) candidates. The list includes names of Rahul Gandhi and Bhupesh Baghel,” AICC general secretary Venugopal said during a press conference. Of the 39 candidates, 15 are from the general category and 24 are from ST/SC/OBC and minority backgrounds.

Congress' first list mix of both young, experienced candidates: Ajay Maken 

Speaking about the release of its first list, Senior leader Ajay Maken said the first list is a mix of both young, experienced candidates, and leaders from the Youth Congress. 

Notably, Congress had said it would guarantee paid apprenticeships to every graduate under 25 if it wins the upcoming election, as it tries to tap into voter concerns over high unemployment, even among the well-educated.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

