Updated April 7th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

Karnataka: Rs 5.6 Crore Cash, 3 Kg Gold Seized in Ballari Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Rs 5.6 Crore Cash, 3 Kg Gold and 169 Kg Silver Seized in Karnataka's Ballari Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
cash and gold seized in Karnataka
Breaking: Rs 5.6 Crore Cash, 3 Kg Gold Seized in Karnataka Ahead of Lok Sabha Poll | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Sunday seized huge amount of cash amounting to Rs 5.6 Crore along with 3 kilograms of gold ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. According to the sources, the massive cash, gold and silver ornaments seizure was done in Ballari of Karnataka, where the state police seized Rs 5.6 crore cash and three kg of gold along with 169 kg of silver. The police have initiated further legal investigation into the matter and also looking at a possible 'Hawala' connection. 

According to the sources, the major cash haul amounting to Rs 5.6 Crore along with gold, silver and silver ornaments were seized by the Karnataka police. Following the seizure the police have registered a case under relevant sections and have initiated a probe.

Reports suggest that the Karnataka police is investigating any Hawala link with the seized cash and metals. Additionally, the seizure ahead of the Lok Sabha elections also hints at possible political connection with the seized money, gold and silver ornaments.

Superintendent of Police, Ballari, Ranjit Kumar  stated that raids were conducted at a gold merchant house identified as Naresh Soni, who also owns a gold jewellery shop. During the raids, approximately Rs 5.6 Crore in cash, alongwith 68 kg of silver, 103 kg of silver article and 3 kg of gold were recovered.

The recovered items were seized after the gold merchant failed to provide proper documentation related to the seizure.

A case was filed by the Karnataka police and investigation has been initiated.

The police are suspecting Hawala connection into the matter. Not only this, it is also being suspected that the seized money was meant to be used during elections or in any political activity and is the seized amount and ornaments have any connection to any political party.

Further legal action is underway. 
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

