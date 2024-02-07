Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In yet another jolt to Opposition INDI bloc, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released a list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 amid seat-sharing talks with the Congress. Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav has unequivocally stated that his party will make decisions independently, without seeking clearance from the Congress. He emphasized that the SP will act in accordance with what it deems to be in the best interest of the party.

Among the candidates named in the list is Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. She will contest from the family stronghold of Mainpuri in the upcoming elections. Akshay Yadav has been fielded from Firozabad, while from Banda, the SP has fielded Shivshakar Singh Patel. Shafiqur Rahman Barq, who at 93 is one of the oldest Parliamentarians has been fielded from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat. Check the full list here.

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024



"Hoga PDA ke naam, abki ekjut matdan," the SP said. In the current Lok Sabha, the SP, that had fought in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2019, has three MPs while BSP has 10 MPs. Sonia Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli seat, is the lone Congress MP from the State.

Advertisement

On January 19, the SP and RLD had announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha election, with SP leaving seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for the RLD. The SP has offered 11 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former U.P. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, said that their "alliance" is off to a good start in the State. Both the Congress and the SP are members of INDI alliance, formed to take on the BJP-led NDA.

Advertisement

"Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy will change history," Yadav said in a post on X.