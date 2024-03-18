BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections | Image: PTI/File

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from the constitutional post to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, claimed sources.

Earlier in February, Governor Soundararajan expressed her desire to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Puducherry but said that it is upto the prime minister and home minister to decide on her role.

“My desire is to be a people’s representative but I will abide by the decision of the PM and home minister,” she said at a press conference at Raj Nivas organised on her completion of three years in the office.

In the face of opposition from various quarters, including some BJP members, against fielding someone from another state in Puducherry, Dr Soundararajan said that she has always considered Puducherry as her own place.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.