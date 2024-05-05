Advertisement

New Delhi: A case has been filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi questioning his nationality after he filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency.

The complaint was filed by advocate Ashok Pandey on behalf of Anirudh Pratap Singh demanding the cancellation of the leader's nomination based on two grounds nationality and his conviction in a defamation case.

Advertisement

In a conversation with ANI, Pandey said that since Rahul was convicted for two years, he should be ineligible to contest elections. He argued, "Even though the Supreme Court has put a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction, it has not given any verdict like Afzal Ansari saying he can contest again... Since his stay on conviction does not involve permission to contest elections he should back off."

Furthermore, recalling Rahul mentioning him being a "British" citizen in 2006, advocate Pandey said, "Being a British citizen, he cannot Constitutionally contest elections... After my complaint, Rahul Gandhi's representative was called in and my complaint has been accepted."

Advertisement

'It Was Valid, It is Valid Now Also': Congress Defends Rahul

After the complaint was registered against Wayanad MP, Congress leader Ajay Pal Singh issued a statement saying that Rahul's nomination was valid previously and still hold valid now.

Advertisement

"There's a candidate who registered a complaint against Rahul Gandhi after the period of complaining was over... The complainant said he has filed a writ challenging Rahul Gandhi's nationality... Rahul Gandhi's nomination was valid previously as well, and it is valid now also."

Rahul Gandhi on Friday, May 3, filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli constituency, putting an end to the speculation of him contesting India's general elections from Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani.

Advertisement