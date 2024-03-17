×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Ranjith Reddy Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

As per sources, Reddy is likely to join Congress, as the MP is currently in talks for the seat with the latter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ranjith ReddyRanjith Reddy
Reddy joined the congress party in the presence of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Ranjith Reddy, former Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) MP joined the Congress party on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, he announced his resignation. His post read, I’m writing to inform all my supporters and  people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to 
@BRSparty. I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation."
 

(This is a breaking copy)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

