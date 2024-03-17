Ranjith Reddy Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Reddy joined the congress party in the presence of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders | Image: Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ranjith Reddy, former Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) MP joined the Congress party on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, he announced his resignation. His post read, I’m writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to

@BRSparty. I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation."



Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy)