Ranjith Reddy Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
As per sources, Reddy is likely to join Congress, as the MP is currently in talks for the seat with the latter.
New Delhi: Ranjith Reddy, former Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) MP joined the Congress party on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Taking to X, he announced his resignation. His post read, I’m writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to
@BRSparty. I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation."
(This is a breaking copy)
