BRS Rajya Sabha MP Keshava Rao Set to Join Congress

New Delhi: Senior Rajya Sabha Member from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K. Keshava Rao, is reportedly on the brink of joining the Congress party. Rao's potential defection comes just ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections. The seasoned politician, K. Keshava Rao, who holds a prominent position within the BRS, was observed meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Hyderabad residence on Friday. K. Keshava Rao became affiliated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi under the leadership of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). In 2013, he formally joined the BRS, lending his considerable influence and experience to the movement for Telangana's separate statehood.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

