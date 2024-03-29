Updated March 29th, 2024 at 15:43 IST
BRS Rajya Sabha MP Keshava Rao Set to Join Congress
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Rajya Sabha MP Keshava Rao is set to join the Congress party.
New Delhi: Senior Rajya Sabha Member from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K. Keshava Rao, is reportedly on the brink of joining the Congress party. Rao's potential defection comes just ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections. The seasoned politician, K. Keshava Rao, who holds a prominent position within the BRS, was observed meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Hyderabad residence on Friday. K. Keshava Rao became affiliated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi under the leadership of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). In 2013, he formally joined the BRS, lending his considerable influence and experience to the movement for Telangana's separate statehood.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
