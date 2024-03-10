BSP Fighting Lok Sabha Polls on its Own, Opposition Spreading Alliance Rumours: Mayawati

Advertisement

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, on Saturday, pushed back against claims that the party is forming an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, stating that such rumours are being spread by certain opposition parties. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister emphasised that the BSP would be contesting the elections on its own.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said, "BSP is fighting the Lok Sabha elections on its own and is completely prepared." "Rumours about the BSP forming an electoral alliance or a third front are fake and wrong. Media should not publish such mischievous news and the people should also be careful," she added.

Mayawati said the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh in particular seemed to be "quite restless" due to the BSP contesting the elections alone.

"This is why they keep trying to mislead people by spreading various kinds of rumours every day. But, in the interest of the Bahujan community, the BSP's decision to contest the elections alone is firm," she said.

With inputs from PTI.