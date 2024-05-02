Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 08:39 IST
BREAKING | BSP Releases Fresh List of Candidates For LS Polls, Fields Masood Ahmed Against Nirahua
BSP has fielded Masood Ahmed from Azamgahrh Lok Sabha seat against BJP's candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BSP Chief Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party released fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Thursday, May 2. The fresh list named 7 candidates. It has fielded Masood Ahmed from Azamgahrh Lok Sabha seat against BJP's candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 08:39 IST