Updated April 12th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

'Buying Loktantra With Note-Tantra': BJP Flags Congress' Attempt of 'Bribing Voters' in MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the Congress of bribing voters, violating the model code of conduct, in Madhya Pradesh.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the Congress of bribing voters, violating the model code of conduct, in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and claimed their leaders are buying democracy with money power. 

BJP leader and state Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that liquor bottles have been allegedly distributed at some places in Chhindwara, where Congress has fielded Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath. 

“Since the last three days, liquor has been distributed in some places, and we complained against it. Rs 4.94 lakhs cash was recovered from Congress leader Girish Sahu... They are trying to buy 'loktantra' through 'note-tantra'.”

Affirming that Nakul Nath is scared of the BJP, Vijayvargiya urged the authorities to hold raids at his house as he has got information that there are cash bundles in huge amount. 

“Nakul Nath is absolutely scared of the BJP... We will request the ECD to conduct an inspection of his house since we have got information that there are bundles of currency at his residence which he using to bribe voters,” the BJP leader said. 

The Lok Sabha elections in the Chhindwara parliamentary seat will be held in the first phase on April 19. Intensifying the anticipation for a gripping electoral showdown, the Congress and BJP have fielded Nakul Nath and Vivek Sahu, respectively. 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

