Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid reports of a rift between RJD-JDU in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of political developments in the state. Republic TV sources have revealed that the PM had a 3-hour-long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda yesterday. The meeting was attended by top Bihar BJP leaders wherein several important calls were made. Credible sources also suggested that Home Minister Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were also engaged in telephonic conversations in the last 48 hours.

Nitish Hits Out At Lalu Over Dynasty Politics

While praising PM Modi Nitish had said, "These days, many people are more focussed on promoting their own family in politics, but Karpoori ji never did that in his life. Taking inspiration from Karpoori, I also have never promoted my own family; rather I care about pushing others from the party."

Advertisement

Analysts construed it as an indirect reference to his ally Lalu Prasad. Lalu Prasad has been criticised for endorsing 'parivarvad' (dynastic politics) because of the participation of several family members in active political positions. Five members of Lalu's family are involved in politics. His wife Rabri Devi is a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and has served as the Chief Minister in the past. Their eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, is a Member of Parliament (MP). Additionally, both of Lalu and Rabri's sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap are ministers in the present Bihar government.

Lalu's Daughter Hits Back

A day later, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohni Acharya posted a cryptic tweet, making a veiled attack on the Bihar CM. "Often some people cannot see their shortcomings But they keep misbehaving to throw mud at someone else. A socialist who is changing ideology like winds. What will happen if you express irritation? When no one is worthy of me... Who can defy the rule of law? When one's own intentions are flawed." Check her posts below.

Nitish May Dissolve Bihar Assembly, Say Reports

If reports are to be believed, Nitish Kumar mulling the dissolution of the Bihar Assembly. Emerging reports reveal that as tensions escalate between the two factions, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reportedly seeking legal advice. For the unversed, Nitish Kumar's recent appreciation for the Narendra Modi government's decision to honour Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna has added fuel to the speculations of a rift.

