Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Buzz Over JDU-RJD Rift, PM Holds 90-Min Long Meet With Shah

PM had a 3-hour-long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda yesterday. Read the detailed report.

Digital Desk
File Photo
File Photo | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid reports of a rift between RJD-JDU in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of political developments in the state. Republic TV sources have revealed that the PM had a 3-hour-long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda yesterday. The meeting was attended by top Bihar BJP leaders wherein several important calls were made.  Credible sources also suggested that Home Minister Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were also engaged in telephonic conversations in the last 48 hours. 

Nitish Hits Out At Lalu Over Dynasty Politics  

While praising PM Modi Nitish had said, "These days, many people are more focussed on promoting their own family in politics, but Karpoori ji never did that in his life. Taking inspiration from Karpoori, I also have never promoted my own family; rather I care about pushing others from the party."

Advertisement

Analysts construed it as an indirect reference to his ally Lalu Prasad. Lalu Prasad has been criticised for endorsing 'parivarvad' (dynastic politics) because of the participation of several family members in active political positions. Five members of Lalu's family are involved in politics. His wife Rabri Devi is a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and has served as the Chief Minister in the past. Their eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, is a Member of Parliament (MP). Additionally, both of Lalu and Rabri's sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap are ministers in the present Bihar government.

Lalu's Daughter Hits Back

A day later, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohni Acharya posted a cryptic tweet, making a veiled attack on the Bihar CM. "Often some people cannot see their shortcomings But they keep misbehaving to throw mud at someone else. A socialist who is changing ideology like winds. What will happen if you express irritation? When no one is worthy of me... Who can defy the rule of law? When one's own intentions are flawed." Check her posts below. 

Nitish May Dissolve Bihar Assembly, Say Reports 

If reports are to be believed, Nitish Kumar mulling the dissolution of the Bihar Assembly. Emerging reports reveal that as tensions escalate between the two factions, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reportedly seeking legal advice. For the unversed, Nitish Kumar's recent appreciation for the Narendra Modi government's decision to honour Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna has added fuel to the speculations of a rift. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kevin Spacey To Pay $1M To House Of Cards Producer Over Contract Breach

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Fiery Speech In Rajya Sabha

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. When Mrunal Thakur Was Refused Speech At Award Event

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Shahid-Kriti's Intimate Scenes In TBMAUJ Axed On CBFC's Directions?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement