Updated March 26th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

By-Elections 2024: BJP Fields Ex-Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat | See Full List

In West Bengal, the saffron party has fielded Sajal Ghosh Baranagar whereas Bhaskar Sarkar has been handed a ticket from Bhagwangola.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Election
The party has given tickets to six disqualified MLAs of the Himachal Pradesh assembly | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidates for upcoming assembly by-elections in several states. In West Bengal, the saffron party has fielded Sajal Ghosh Baranagar whereas Bhaskar Sarkar has been handed a ticket from Bhagwangola. 

The party has given tickets to six disqualified MLAs of the Himachal Pradesh assembly in the state days after they joined the party after leaving the Congress. Several Gujarat MLAs, including four from the Congress who joined the BJP recently, have also been fielded by the party for bypolls necessitated by their resignations. 

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has named Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul and Spiti), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chetanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar) as its candidates. The six former Congress MLAs were disqualified for defying a party whip and had voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll, inflicting an embarrassing defeat on the Congress that is in power in the state. 

In Gujarat, the BJP's candidates for bypolls to five seats include Arjun Modhvadiya, Chatursinh Chavda and Arvind Ladani. The BJP also named its candidates for the bypoll to a seat in Karnataka, besides for nine assembly seats in Sikkim. Assembly elections in Sikkim are held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, and the BJP recently broke its alliance with the state's ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.  

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

