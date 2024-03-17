×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Cabinet Meet: PM Modi Asks Ministers to Draft 100-Day Agenda for New Govt

During the meeting, PM Modi also asked ministers and officals to deliberate on how the new govt's action plan for the next five years can be better implemented.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 100-day action plan for the new government. | Image:PM Modi @X
  • 2 min read
New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and next five years for new government, sources said. Chairing a Cabinet meeting here this morning, the PM also asked them to meet secretaries and other officials of their respective ministries to discuss how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years can be better implemented.

The meeting took place a day after the Election Commission announced schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu.

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 on 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification.

Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers had on March 3 had brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

A 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in June was deliberated upon during the daylong meeting of the Council.

Sources had then said that the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" was a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and entailed a "whole-of-government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," an official had said.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

