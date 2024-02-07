Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

'Can Give You in Writing...': Prashant Kishor's BIG Prediction as Nitish Joins Hands With NDA

Janata Dal United-BJP alliance won't last long, said Prashant Kishor.

Digital Desk
Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor makes big prediction on NDA alliance in Bihar | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bihar Politics: As JDU president Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday, political strategist Prashant Kishor made a big prediction, saying that the Janata Dal United-BJP alliance won't last long. Speaking to reporters in Begusarai, Kishor said that the Nitish will take another U-turn and the newly formed alliance in Bihar won't last until the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. 

"The formation that currently exists, in which Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA and has the BJP's backing, won't exist until the (Bihar) assembly elections. I can give you this in writing. And the change will happen within six months of the Lok Sabha elections," Kishor claimed. 

For the unversed, of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the BJP and JDU together had bagged 39 in the 2019 elections. Political experts believe that the BJP's decision to bring Nitish Kumar back into the NDA fold ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is driven by a strategic move to safeguard its existing seats in the state. At the same time, these experts argue that the BJP is expressing confidence in expanding its influence, possibly anticipating a more significant role in the upcoming assembly elections. 

In 2022, when Nitish had forged alliance with RJD, PK had hoped for ‘political stablity in Bihar’. Speaking to ANI, the political strategist said,"Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled. Since 2013-14, this was the sixth attempt to form a government in Bihar."

Meanwhile, Nitish was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan. Along with Kumar, BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as ministers in the Kumar-led government. Kumar had earlier in the day resigned as the chief minister, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

