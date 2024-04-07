Advertisement

Nawada: Tearing into the INDI alliance, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday wondered how the Congress could turn his guarantees into a sin. “My guarantees are troubling them,” said PM Modi, adding, “One senior INDI leader said that there should be ban on PM Modi's guarantees.” PM Modi said that the reason why he gives guarantees is because his intentions are clear and he gives his all to fulfill the guarantees. PM Modi also attacked Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'Article 371' goof-up while referring to Article 370 abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir. “I had given the guarantee of removing Article 370 from Kashmir…Why have you (Congress) not allowed Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution to be implemented in Kashmir after remaining so many years in power? You have lost all rights to speak on him,” said PM Modi.



“I was shocked and ashamed when Kharge wondered why I go to Rajasthan and talks about Article 370. Isn't Jammu and Kashmir ours?,” said PM Modi.



Advertisement

Here Are The Top Highlights From PM Modi's Speech in Nawada

Have Lived Through Poverty Before Reaching Here, Will Not Sit Quiet Till Poverty is Eradicated: PM Modi in Bihar



PM Modi said that the government is striving towards eradicating poverty from the country. He said, “I have lived through poverty before reaching here. I will not sit quiet till poverty is eradicated.



They Can Never Understand PM Modi's Guarantees: PM Modi in Bihar



They are so egoistic that they would never understand what my guarantees stand for. They use lies to secure votes.