Nawada: Tearing into the INDI alliance, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday wondered how the Congress could turn his guarantees into a sin. “My guarantees are troubling them,” said PM Modi, adding, “One senior INDI leader said that there should be ban on PM Modi's guarantees.” PM Modi said that the reason why he gives guarantees is because his intentions are clear and he gives his all to fulfill the guarantees. PM Modi also attacked Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'Article 371' goof-up while referring to Article 370 abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here Are The Top Highlights From PM Modi's Speech in Nawada

Have Lived Through Poverty Before Reaching Here, Will Not Sit Quiet Till Poverty is Eradicated: PM Modi in Bihar

PM Modi said that the government is striving towards eradicating poverty from the country. He said, “I have lived through poverty before reaching here. I will not sit quiet till poverty is eradicated.