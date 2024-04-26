Advertisement

New Delhi: As Karnataka witnesses the fervor of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a significant development has emerged with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announcing the filing of a case against Tejasvi Surya, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sitting MP and candidate for Bangalore South constituency.

The case, registered on Thursday, alleges that Surya violated the election code of conduct by "posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion.".

The Bangalore South seat has garnered considerable attention, pitting Surya, a prominent figure in the BJP's youth wing, against Sowmya Reddy of the Congress. Reddy, who narrowly lost the 2023 Assembly polls from Jayanagar, poses a formidable challenge to Surya's candidacy.

Voter turnout in Bangalore South stood at 43.97%, marking it as one of the lowest turnouts in the region, following Bangalore Central. However, with an electorate exceeding 22 lakh, the constituency holds significant sway in electoral outcomes, having consistently elected a BJP MP since 1996.

Congress absolutely frustrated: Surya

After voting, Surya told reporters the Congress party may not win more than 30 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Congress party has become absolutely frustrated. Survey after survey shows that it may not win more than 30 seats... The more personal attacks and baseless allegations they make against the PM (Narendra Modi), history has shown that the Prime Minister has only got stronger and the BJP has only got more popular," Surya told news agency ANI.

According to the Election Commission, over 15.88 crore people cast their votes in the second phase.