Mandya: The law enforcement agencies on Monday reportedly seized around Rs 1 crore in cash in the high profile seat of Karnataka's Mandya.

The incident took place two days after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections implementing the Model Code of Conduct throughout the country.

Republic Kannada’s exclusive report states that the law enforcement agencies seized undocumented cash amounting to Rs 99.20 Lakh during the intense vehicle checking in the district.

As per the details accessed by the Republic Kannada team, the incident took place at Maddur's Nidaghatta checkpost, where the vehicles were being searched on suspicion of heavy cash flow by some political leaders, which was meant to be used for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections campaign.

Images of cash seized in Mandya | Image@Republic

According to the exclusive details accessed, the money, which was being transported in a Creta car, belonged to a nut trader based in KR Pette Taluk of Karnataka. It is being said that the cash was seized by the officials after the relevant documents regarding the transportation of the cash were not produced.

BJP leader Sumalatha represents Mandya in the lower house of Parliament (Lok Sabha). Speculations are rife that Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy or his son Nikhil may contest for the seat this time. The BJP and JD(S) are alliance partners in Karnataka for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

What is Model Code of Conduct?

Since Model Code of Conduct has come to force, Election Commission and state authorities have stepped up the vigil in connection with the transportation of cash, liquor and other items regularly used to lure voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday (March 16) that the country would vote in seven phases in the Lok Sabha elections, from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4. With this, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect.

The MCC of ECI is a set of guidelines issued to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections. The rules range from issues related to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, the content of election manifestos, processions, and general conduct, so that free and fair elections are conducted, giving level-playing field to all political parties.

