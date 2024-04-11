×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Caught on Cam: Cash Given to People During Congress Candidate Manickam's Madurai Campaign

During the Lok Sabha election campaign for Congress' Virudhnagar candidate Manickam Tagore, currency notes were seen being distributed

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Manickam Tagore's Madurai Campaign
Manickam Tagore's Madurai Campaign | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Madurai: During the Lok Sabha election campaign for Congress' Virudhnagar candidate Manickam Tagore, currency notes were seen being distributed among the people, an official said. 

In the viral video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, cash was purportedly seen being distributed to the attendees during an event for Manickam Tagore's campaign in Virudhunagar.

Superintendent of Police, BK Arvind, confirmed the veracity of the video clip from Madurai. 

With the announcement of Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been implemented across the country. 

The MCC provisions prohibits all parties and candidates from attempting ‘corrupt practices’ and offences under the election law, such as showcasing money power to bribe voters.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Tagore addressed party supporters and locals during an election campaign in Madurai.

Tagore hailed the Congress's 'Nyay Patra' or manifesto for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, saying, "There is tremendous energy among the people here at this event of 'Mahalakshmi'. Our manifesto speaks about the people. The people are responding positively to our 'Nyay Patra'."

On Prime Minister Modi's visits to Tamil Nadu, Tagore said regardless of his visits to the southern state, Tamil Nadu stands with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"No matter how many times PM Modi visits our state, he will continue to be rejected by the Tamils. Tamil Nadu stands with CM MK Stalin and his target of winning 40 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be accomplished," Tagore said.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

Whatsapp logo