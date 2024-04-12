×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Caught on Cam: SP Candidate From Sultanpur Spotted Holding Bundle of Cash During Campaign

The ensuing Lok Sabha piolls have brought about a controversial incident in the Sultanpur seat where the SP candidate was spotted holding a bundle of cash.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Caught on Cam: SP Candidate From Sultanpur Spotted Holding Bundle of Cash During Campaign
Caught on Cam: SP Candidate From Sultanpur Spotted Holding Bundle of Cash During Campaign | Image:Republic
Lucknow: The ensuing Lok Sabha elections have brought about a controversial incident in the Sultanpur seat where the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate was spotted holding a bundle of currency notes in middle of a huge crowd while campaigning.     

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP fielded Bheem Nishad, also the state secretary of the party, from Sultanpur segment to woo the Nishad voters in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. 

The video, which has been accessed by Republic, shows Nishad being approached by an unidentified person who hands him a bundle of cash. The incident has caused quite a stir, with many questioning the ethics of such actions during election season. 

Nishad can be seen making his way through a huge crowd while the exchange took place. 

A man in a blue jacket can be seen whispering something into Nishad's ear after handing over the cash. The video has since gone viral, sparking discussions about the role of money power in politics.

Cash Distributed in Congress Campaign

In a separate incident that took place on Wednesday during the Lok Sabha election campaign for Congress' Virudhnagar candidate Manickam Tagore, currency notes were allegedly distributed among the people. 

In the viral video that surfaced on social media, cash was purportedly seen being distributed to the attendees during an event for Manickam Tagore's campaign in Virudhunagar. 

With the announcement of Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been implemented across the country. 

The MCC provisions prohibits all parties and candidates from attempting ‘corrupt practices’ and offences under the election law, such as showcasing money power to bribe voters.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

