Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:57 IST

CBI Seizes Container Suspected of Narcotics Trafficking at Visakhapatnam Port

CBI, acting on input received through an Interpol seized container is said to have narcotics drugs mixed with around 25000 KG inactive dried yeast.

Reported by: Aneri Shah
CBI
CBI Seizes Shipping Container at Visakhapatnam Port | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Major Haul By CBI in Visakhapatnam: In a major development, based on the Interpol inputs and with the assistance of the Customs Department Visakhapatnam, CBI officials seized a container from a ship at Visakhapatnam port. The said container was booked from “Santos Port, Brazil” for delivery at Visakhapatnam, India in the name of Consignee which is a Visakhapatnam-based private company.

Sources said that the container which has been seized is suspected to have narcotics drugs with contains 1000 bags of Inactive Dried Yeast of 25 Kg each totalling 25000 kg inactive dried yeast. However, on preliminary examination, through Narcotics Substances detection mechanisms, it appears that the material shipped contains Narcotic drugs mixed with Inactive Dried Yeast. The whole consignment has been seized and an FIR has been registered against the consignee and unknown others. 

The Operation indicates involvement international criminal network engaged in importing narcotics drugs by way of mixing them with other substances commonly known as cutting agents. 

Further investigation is underway.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:57 IST

