CEC's Strategy to Tackle Electoral Challenges: Focus on 4Ms Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Advertisement

Lok Sabha elections: Addressing the pressing concerns surrounding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar outlined a comprehensive strategy to confront formidable obstacles in ensuring free and fair electoral processes. Emphasizing the critical nature of the endeavor, CEC Kumar shed light on what he termed the '4Ms': muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC (Model Code of Conduct) violations. CEC Rajiv Kumar reiterated the gravity of these challenges, stressing their potential to disrupt the democratic fabric of the nation. "The daunting challenges in conducting free and fair elections are four-fold, the 4Ms: muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC violations. ECI is committed and has put in place measures to deal with these disruptive challenges," he stated.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…