Atmakuru: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday here said that the manifesto of NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, is a super hit while that of the YSRCP is a flop as PTI reported.

The opposition leader made this assertion at a Prajagalam electioneering public meeting in Atmakuru in Nellore district.

"What happened to the promise of implementing total prohibition and why the liquor prices are shooting up continuously," said Naidu.

According to the TDP supremo, the debt burden on the people of the state touched a whopping Rs 14 lakh crore, adding that prices of all commodities, including diesel, petrol and essentials are skyrocketing.

He alleged that ganja (marijuana), sand, red sanders and land mafia are ruling the roost in the southern state.

Further, he called on people to come forward to save the state "from the thieves who are looting the properties of the people".

He also alleged that Reddy could not tell people what he will do for them while releasing the manifesto.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25-member Lok Sabha are scheduled on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.