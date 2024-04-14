Updated April 12th, 2024 at 09:19 IST
'Ready to Vote?': Scuba Divers Launch Underwater Voter Awareness Campaign | WATCH
As a part of ECI's poll initiative, a group of scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea and enacted the voting process 60 feet underwater in Neelankarai.
- Elections
- 2 min read
Chennai: In a voter awareness initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI) came up with a unique way of increasing the voter turnout during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
As a part of the initiative, a group of scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea and enacted the voting process 60 feet underwater in Neelankarai.
The ECI posted the video of the divers on X with a caption that read, “Ready to vote? Make a splash! In a unique voter awareness initiative, scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea, enacting the voting process sixty feet underwater in Neelankarai (sic).”
In the visuals, a group of scuba divers, carrying oxygen cylinders and dummy equipments required for the voting process, can be seen diving into the sea. They enacted the voting process under water.
Divers can also be seen holding a poster with a text that read ‘I know the power of my vote’.
The general elections in the country will be conducted in several phases with the first phase beginning on April 19.
Over 150 farmers, around 200 entrepreneurs, and 127 lawyers are among the 950 people contesting the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu. All 39 constituencies in the state will go to polls on April 19, the first phase of the elections.
Published April 12th, 2024 at 09:12 IST
