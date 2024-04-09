×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that people will never forget how former PM Jawaharlal Nehru said "bye-bye" to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 Chinese aggression.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah | Image:@bjp4india/x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lakhimpur: Asserting that China couldn't encroach a "single inch" of land under the Narendra Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that people will never forget how former PM Jawaharlal Nehru said "bye-bye" to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 Chinese aggression. Addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre secured the country's border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration.

"During the Chinese aggression of 1962, Nehru had said 'bye-bye' to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. People of these states can never forget that," Shah said.

Advertisement

"But now, China could not encroach even a single inch of our land. Even in Doklam, we pushed them back," he added.

He said that Assam's border with Bangladesh was earlier "open for infiltration".

Advertisement

"Then the Modi government came at the Centre, and the Himanta Biswa Sarma's government here. Now, we can say that infiltration has stopped," Shah said.

He alleged that the previous Congress government in Assam did injustice to the state, and scores of youths were killed in different violent movements and insurgency-related incidents.

Advertisement

"Under the Modi government in the last 10 years, peace accords were signed and 9,000 youths surrendered," he said.

Shah noted that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been withdrawn from 80 per cent of areas of the state.

Advertisement

"They signed the (Assam) Accord but did not fulfil the clauses. We signed the Bodo Accord and within two years, all clauses were fulfilled," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress manifesto, Shah claimed that it favoured the Muslim personal law.

Advertisement

"Himanta Biswa Sarma has stopped child marriages. In Uttarakhand, there is the UCC," he said, drawing a comparison.

Shah said the development of the Northeast is centre to the overall growth of the nation, and urged the people to vote for the NDA candidates in all the seats of the region.

Advertisement

"There are two alternatives before you -- to vote for Rahul Gandhi and INDI Alliance, or vote for the Modi-led BJP," he said, urging people to ensure a third term for the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

4 minutes ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

4 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

7 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

9 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

14 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

16 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

19 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

21 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

21 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

23 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

24 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

25 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

28 minutes ago
Christopher Nolan

Nolan On Dark Knight

29 minutes ago
What Is Androgynous Fashion?

Gender-fluid Fashion Tips

29 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo