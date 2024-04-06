×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

China Planning to Disrupt Lok Sabha Polls Using AI? Here’s What Microsoft Report Reveals

According to the Microsoft, China is gearing up to disrupt the upcoming polls in India, US and South Korea by using artificial intelligence-generated content

Reported by: Digital Desk

Microsoft stated that China intends to create and share AI-generated content on social media platforms to support its positions in significant elections, including the Lok Sabha polls in India | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: As national elections approach in India, South Korea, and the United States, a Microsoft report has made a sensational revelation. The tech giant has warned that Chinese cyber and influence operatives, along with North Korean cyber agents, are likely to focus their efforts on interfering with these electoral processes in these countries. According to the Microsoft analysis, China is gearing up to disrupt the upcoming elections in India, the United States and South Korea by using artificial intelligence-generated content. The warning comes after China conducted a trial run during Taiwan's presidential election, employing AI to influence the outcome.

Across the world, at least 64 countries, in addition to the European Union, are expected to hold national elections. These countries collectively account for approximately 49 per cent of the global population.

According to Microsoft's threat intelligence team, Chinese state-backed cyber groups, along with involvement from North Korea, are expected to target several elections scheduled for 2024.

How Chinese Influence Campaigns Have Refined Their Operations

In a detailed analysis by Microsoft Threat Intelligence, it has been revealed that Chinese cyber and influence actors have been actively engaging in espionage and influence operations across various regions.

"China will, at a minimum, create and amplify AIgenerated content that benefits their positions in these high-profile elections. While the impact of such content in swaying audiences remains low, China’s increasing experimentation in augmenting memes, videos, and audio will continue—and may prove effective down the line," the Microsoft analysis said. 

Chinese influence campaigns have refined their techniques, utilising AI-generated content to stir divisions within the United States and exacerbate rifts in the AsiaPacific region, including Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. These campaigns, leveraging AI-generated memes and audio content, have targeted both domestic issues in the US and geopolitical tensions in Asia.

India will witness a seven-phase voting process from April 19 to June 1 to choose the 543 members of its 18th Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha election polls are slated for April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4, 2024.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 11:47 IST



