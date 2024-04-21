Advertisement

Chittorgarh: In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Chittorgarh constituency in Rajasthan will witness a high-stake battle between BJP's state unit chief CP Joshi, and Congress candidate Udai Lal Anjan, a former Rajasthan government minister.

Adding fuel to the upcoming fierce contest, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's star campaigner, held grand roadshows in Chittorgarh and Jodhpur in support of party candidate CP Joshi, Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, respectively.

This was the second time that the UP CM entered the electoral battle in Rajasthan in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi's Rally in Rajasthan Today

To add wings to BJP’s continuous efforts in retaining the seats in the states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally on Sunday.

News agency ANI quoted BJP candidate Joshi as saying that the election is not just a contest but that a significant victory is awaiting them.

BJP, Congress Lock Horns

While highlighting the state's progress under the leadership of PM Modi, he also asserted the saffron party’s dominance in all 25 constituencies in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Udai Lal Anjana while emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by farmers, promised to advocate for their rights.

He slammed the BJP for neglecting such issues and vowed to address them effectively.

Anjana also pointed out the lack of substantial issues from the BJP's side, emphasising the need for a discussion on national development.

In the last Lok Sabha elections of 2019, BJP's Chandra Prakash Joshi claimed the Chittorgarh parliamentary seat by securing 982,942 votes. Joshi defeated Gopal Singh Shekhawat of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 576,247 votes.

Earlier in the 2014 general elections, Joshi claimed victory on the seat by defeating Congress’ Girija Vyas with 703,236 votes. Vyas had received 316,857 votes.

Rajasthan went to polls in the first phase of elections on Friday with the voting being held for 12 Lok sabha seats. Polling for the remaining 13 seats in the state will be held in the second phase on April 26. The remaining phases will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In 2019 general elections, the saffron party had registered a sweeping victory by winning 24 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, while the remaining one seat was won by Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal.

(With ANI inputs)

