Updated April 8th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Clear Imprints of Muslim League in Congress Manifesto: PM Modi Launches Fresh Attack

PM Modi's fresh attack came amid the Congress moving Election Commission of India against BJP's 'Muslim League' comparison.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress manifesto
PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress manifesto | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bastar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday upped the ante in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and said that the Congress is so entrenched in appeasement politics that there are clear imprints of the Muslim League in their Election Manifesto. PM Modi's fresh attack came amid the Congress moving Election Commission of India against BJP's 'Muslim League' comparison.

Stating that the Congress' 'Shahi Parivaar' declined the Pran Pratisha ceremony invite, PM Modi said that after 500 years, the dream of building a Ram Mandir turned true. He said that while the whole country was happy about the development the INDI alliance and Congress were very unhappy. He said that the Congress even went to the extent of throwing those leaders, who were against Congress declining the invite, out of the party. “They can cross all limits for appeasement politics,” PM Modi said.

Hitting out at Congress, PM Modi said that it overlooked needs of the poor for decades since Independence and never understood their pain. Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, which will go to polls on April 19, he also said that the Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections has the Muslim League imprint. During the Congress regime, corruption had become the country’s identity, he said. "Since independence, the Congress overlooked needs of the poor for decades and never understood their pain," the PM said.

"People said what will happen to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, but I said I will give free vaccine and ration to them," he said, adding that "due to my government’s efforts, 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line." The prime minister said he had come to thank the people for supporting his government in the last 10 years.

"Crores of my countrymen, my mothers and sisters have become my raksha kavach (protective shield)," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

