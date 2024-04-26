Advertisement

New Delhi: Amritpal Singh, the head of Waris Punjab De, who is currently held in Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, is set to contest parliamentary elections from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. His mother, Balwinder Kaur, has confirmed to Republic World that he will run as an Independent candidate for the Khadoor Sahib seat. "Following pressure from the people, Amritpal Singh has accepted the request to contest the elections. He made this decision, taking into consideration the plight of those who are jailed", Kaur told Republic, confirming Amritpal's candidature.

Earlier Amritpal's legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa had claimed that he met the former in Dibrugarh jail and asked him to contest the general elections.

“I met bhai sahab (Amritpal Singh) in Dibrugarh central jail today and during the meeting, I requested bhai sahab that in the interests of 'Khalsa Panth', he should fight elections this time from Khadoor Sahib to become a member of parliament. Bhai sahab accepted my request in the Panthic interests... He will fight as an Independent candidate," Khalsa had said.

Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports have claimed that a mainstream party is also mulling to extend support to Amritpal.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal, who styled himself after the deceased Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was arrested in Rode village, Moga, on April 23 last year following an extensive manhunt spanning over a month. The Punjab Police initiated the crackdown subsequent to the Ajnala incident on February 23 of the same year.

During this incident, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of whom were armed with swords and guns, forcefully breached barricades and stormed into a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar. They engaged in a confrontation with the police with the aim of securing the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, one of Amritpal's associates.

For the unversed, Amritpal and his associates faced a barrage of criminal charges, including attempts to incite social discord, assaulting police officers, and obstructing public officials from carrying out their duties.

Charges Against Amritpal Singh?

The Chief of Waris Punjab De and his associates are currently facing multiple charges, including spreading disharmony among different social classes, attempted murder, assaulting police personnel, and obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties lawfully. These allegations stem from various criminal cases lodged against them.

Amritpal is believed to have ties to Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda, who is based in the UK. It's alleged that Amritpal played a significant role in Khanda's ascent within the terrorist network.

Furthermore, he's accused of recruiting individuals from drug rehabilitation centers to form a "private militia" intended to partake in violent protests. Reports suggest that these rehab facilities were also utilized as storage spaces for firearms smuggled illegally from Pakistan.